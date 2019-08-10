October 28, 1935-August 8, 2019
MOLINE — Mary L. Roberts, 83, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Community Christian Church, Moline, with visitation 2 hours prior to service. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Christian Church.
Mary was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Aurora, the daughter of Glenn and Winona (Jones) Stumbaugh. She married Kenneth H. Roberts on Oct. 14, 1962, in Aurora. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2018.
Mary attended Ozark Bible College, Mo., and worked as a telephone operator until she married.
Mary was a member of Quilt Guild and Community Christian Church, Moline, where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She was an avid quilter and treasured her family.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Laura) Roberts, Moline, Michelle (Richard) Carr, Moline, Melanie (Stephen) Shaffer, Fulton, and Jennifer (Michael) Moran, Rock Island; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ruth Stumbaugh, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon; three brothers, three half brothers and one half sister.
