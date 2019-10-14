July 15, 1949-October 12, 2019
MOLINE — Mary L. Reedy, 70, of Moline, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Western Township Cemetery, Orion, Ill. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Mary was born on July 15, 1949, in Moline. She was the daughter of William J. and Veta P. Corbin Reedy.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary worked at Bituminous Insurance Company as a Clerk for 45 years, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed playing golf, bowled on the Bituminous league for many years, loved all her numerous friends and especially her birthday club friends. Most of all she loved her family, her numerous family gatherings and especially the annual cookie bake
Survivors include her brother, Bill (Linda Marshall) Reedy; nieces, Donna (Bill) Metzler, Dena (Mark) Mueller, Barb (Gene) Colburn; nephews; Doog (Lisa) McDowell and Michael (Jennifer) McDowell; 11 great-nieces and -nephews; and 13 great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra McDowell; and brother-in-law, Donald McDowell.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.