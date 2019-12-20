April 9, 1948-December 18, 2019

SILVIS — Mary L. Martinez, 71, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, where memorials may be made to the family. A private burial at Greenview Memorials Gardens will be held at a later date.

Mary was born April 9, 1948, in Sterling, Ill., a daughter of Jesse and Tillie (Delgado) Gonzales. She married Jose Martinez on April 16, 1988, in Davenport. She worked at Xpac in Milan for over 30 years. She enjoyed shopping and vacationing with her family. She was very active with her church family and her grandchildren. She and Jose enjoyed going to festivals and gatherings with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed having her nails and hair done.

She was a lifelong member of Bethel Assembly of God in Rock Island.