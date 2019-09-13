January 13, 1924-September 12, 2019
DAVENPORT — Mary L. Hoff, 95, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation two hours before the service. Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Mary Louise Parkinson was born Jan. 13, 1924, in Aledo, Ill., the daughter of Harry and Esther Parkinson.
Mary married the love of her life, Charles Hoff, on April 25, 1943. Mary and Chuck enjoyed 66 years of a happy marriage. Mary worked at the Rock Island Arsenal until her retirement in the early 1980s when she and Chuck retired to Tucson, Ariz. Both Mary and Chuck remember these years as the best in their lives. During these retirement years they enjoyed traveling and entertaining family who came to visit. In the early 1990s, Chuck and Mary returned to Iowa to be with family.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary enjoyed any kind of card game, especially bridge and black jack. She was an accomplished bridge player, and she and Chuck belonged to several clubs and played frequently. She loved family holiday celebrations with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed reminiscing about the early days on the Parkinson's farm. Although, Chuck said, “She never left the living room.”
Mary was longtime member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Joe Dobesh, Davenport; son and daughter-in-law, Rick Hoff and Teresa Lybarger, Golden, Colo; daughter-in-law, Cora Hoff, Big Lake, Alaska; grandchildren: Amy Hoff, Brett Dobesh, Ann Dobesh, Erik Trom, Kelsa Trom, Olivia Hoff and Daniel Hoff; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Shelly Kling, who she loved like a daughter.
In addition to her parents and husband, Charles, Mary was preceded by her son, Stephen; daughter, Kristin; and 11 brothers and sisters.