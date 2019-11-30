{{featured_button_text}}

May 20, 1941-November 27, 2019

MOLINE — Mary L. Clabaugh, 78, of Moline, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. There will be no services.

Mary Ette was born May 20, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (O'Day) Ette. She married Roger Clabaugh April 15, 1961, in Keokuk.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Alan) Lamb, Virginia Beach, Va.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Belknap, Rock Island, Donald Ette, Colorado, and Janet (Don) Rhodes, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sons, Kevin and Kenneth Clabaugh.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Clabaugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments