May 20, 1941-November 27, 2019
MOLINE — Mary L. Clabaugh, 78, of Moline, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. There will be no services.
Mary Ette was born May 20, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (O'Day) Ette. She married Roger Clabaugh April 15, 1961, in Keokuk.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Alan) Lamb, Virginia Beach, Va.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Belknap, Rock Island, Donald Ette, Colorado, and Janet (Don) Rhodes, Wyoming.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sons, Kevin and Kenneth Clabaugh.
