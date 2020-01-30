March 9, 1917-January 29, 2020
MOLINE — Mary L. Carson, 102, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her daughter's home in Moline.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Friends of Riverside Park Gardens.
The former Mary Louise Schermerhorn was born March 9, 1917, in Chatfield, Minn., the daughter of Freeman and Eva (Williams) Schermerhorn. She attended teacher's college and went on to teach in a one-room schoolhouse in Minnesota before marrying Lyle Carson on May 22, 1948, in Rochester, Minn. He died Jan. 24, 1990.
After moving to the Quad Cities, Mary worked on the Rock Island Arsenal. She later worked in her brother, George Schermerhorn's, insurance office in Moline. She was an avid gardener. Above all else she loved spending time with children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Gayle Stegner, of Moline; three grandchildren, Jody (fiancé Scott Morehart) Collins, of Rock Island, Heather (Jim) Gyngard, of Moline, and Michael Stegner, of Waterloo, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Sydney and Samantha Pauwels, and Carter Stegner; and many nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Gary Carson; a stepson, Curtis Schroeder; and siblings, Glenn, Steven and George Schermerhorn, Helen Lundquist and Dorothy Ferrier.
