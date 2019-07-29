December 25, 1949-July 22, 2019
MOLINE — Mary Kay Rickey, 69, of Moline, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. As per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment services were held in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Food Pantry, (412 10th Street, Moline, IL 61265).
Mary Kay was born Dec. 25, 1949, in Moline, the daughter of Earl and Joyce (Doyle) Fecht. She married Bill Rickey Jr. in 1971 in Rock Island. They went together like a “wink and a smile.” Bill preceded her in death in 2013.
Mary Kay graduated from Alleman High School in 1967. She retired in 2004 from Royal Neighbors of America after 36 years. Mary Kay cherished the many friends and relationships that occurred from her years at Royal Neighbors. Her strength was amazing. Mary Kay's laugh was contagious. She maintained her sense of humor even during her most challenging days.
Mary Kay was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents. Those left to honor her memory are her sisters, Judy (Bob) DeJonghe, of Moline, Jane (Mike) Wiggins, of Rock Island, and Peg (Paul) Wilczynski, of Moline; several nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as many friends.
Mary Kay's family would like to thank Dr. Costas Constantinou, his staff and Genesis Hospice for the care they gave to Mary Kay during her illness. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
What Cancer Can't Do:
It cannot cripple love
It cannot shatter hope
It cannot corrode faith
It cannot destroy peace
It cannot kill friendship
It cannot suppress memories
It cannot silence courage
It cannot steal eternal life
IT CANNOT CONQUER THE SPIRIT
— Author unknown