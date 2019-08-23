July 16, 1938-August 22, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Mary Kay Keemle, 81, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, surrounded by her family. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.
Mary Kay Stenger was born July 16, 1938, in Waukeegan, Ill., the daughter of George and Mary (Mowen) Stenger. She graduated from Alleman High School, Class of 1956. She married Jack Keemle on Sept. 15, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Mary Kay was an administrative assistant at the Rock Island Arsenal. She was an excellent seamstress, sang in the choir at Christ the King and loved being a grandma. Mrs. Keemle founded the Quad-Cities Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group.
Survivors include her children: Randy (Joan) Keemle, Rock Island, Michele (Doan) Gunderson, Davenport, Rick Keemle, Rock Island, and Melissa (Lynn) Wolking, Folsom, Calif.; grandchildren: Aleah, Ashley, Collin, Stevie, Courtney and Zachary; great-grandchildren: Owen, Isabelle, J.J. and Khloe; and sisters, Susan Ryan and LouAnne Bruce, both of Kansas City, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Georgia.
