June 15, 1935-July 13, 2020

ALEDO -- Mary "Kay" Forret, 85, of Aledo, Illinois, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mercer Manor in Aledo.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church where memorials may be left to Mercer Foundation for Health to benefit nursing scholarships. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Kay was born June 15, 1935, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Rex and Grace O’Connell Varner. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1953 and Moline Public School of Nursing in 1956. Kay married Roger A. Forret, Jr. April 27, 1957, in Aledo. He died May 21, 2014.

She was employed at the Mercer County Hospital in the emergency room as a nurse and supervisor and later at Mercer County Health Department as a tobacco educator, retiring in 2010.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Kay enjoyed reading, baking and spending time with her family.

