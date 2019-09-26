September 22, 2019
PORT BYRON — Mary Kate Wright, infant daughter of Justyn Wright, of Port Byron, and Stevie Keemle, Rock Island, passed away shortly after birth on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 7th Street Birth Place, Moline.
A visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Graveside services will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.
She is survived by her loving parents, Justyn and Stevie; siblings, Khloe and Justyn Jr.; grandparents, Dameon and Terra Wright, Port Byron, Rick Keemle (Nancy Belshause), Rock Island, Tacey Forlano, Clearwater, Fla., Laurie Wright, Moline, Jim Wright, Davenport, Dan Gunn, Moline and John and Debbie Myers, Moline; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.