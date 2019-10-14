February 8, 1950-October 12, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Mary K. Benhart, 69, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. A memorial visitation for Mary will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Mary was born on Feb. 8, 1950, in Rock Island, a daughter of Albert and Jane (Bridges) Ende. She worked for many years as a medical assistant for Genesis Health System/Illini Convenient Care. In earlier years, she was an Andalusia Ambulance Volunteer EMT. She loved antiques, animals, planning high school reunion activities and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Trista (Brian) Handley, Orion, Brian (Carrie) Eggert, Andalusia, and Robert Eggert, Blue Grass, Iowa; grandchildren, Lauren, Kathryn and Joshua; stepgrandchildren, Jordyn and Tristin and special friends, Kenny Benhart and Jeff Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Nancy Dean and Jimmy Ende.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.