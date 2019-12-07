September 1, 1922-November 24, 2019

MESA, Ariz. — Mary Jane May, 97, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Moline, died peacefully at home on Nov. 24, 2019. She will be buried with her husband at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorial services will be at a later date.

The former Mary Jane Stone was born Sept. 1, 1922, in Gilchrist, Ill., the daughter of Cecil Stone and Georgia Markland. She married Budd May April 14,1942, in Moline.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Budd; parents Cecil Stone and Georgia Markland; brother, William Jackson Stone; sister Joanne Kelly; and sons in-law, Robert Tank and Robert Montgomery.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Tank and Barbara Montgomery, Mesa; three grandchildren, Kimberly McBride, Omaha, Neb., Marc Tank, Cave Creek, Ariz., and Scott Montgomery, Tucson, Ariz.; and four great-grandchildren, Wesley and Wyatt Tank, Cave Creek, and Taylor and Garrett Montgomery, Tucson, Ariz.