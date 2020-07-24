EAST MOLINE — Mary Ida L. Millett, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Aspen Health Care, Silvis. Funeral services are 9 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mary Ida Buckley was born on Jan. 7, 1928 in Collins, N.Y., the daughter of Eugene and Anna (Resch) Buckley. She graduated from the former MaryCrest College, Davenport, and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught grade school at McKinley and Hoffman Schools for eight years and substitute taught for a total of 35 years. She married Edward Millett on July 20, 1965, at St. Anne in East Moline. Ed died Nov. 19, 2019. Mary Ida was an active member of St. Anne, singing in the choir. She was a member of the Daughter's of Isabella and had been a Girl Scout Leader.