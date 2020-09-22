Mary Green

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Memorials made to Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion, or UnityPoint Hospice. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask at the funeral home and church and observe social distancing.