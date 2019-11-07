July 18, 1936-November 4, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Mary Frances Hendrix, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Burial will follow at Hampton Township Cemetery. Rev. Anthony Williams will officiate. The visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the mortuary. Memorials can be made to the family for the purchase of a headstone.
Mary was born July 18, 1936, the daughter of Riley and Mary (Hendrix) Jones. Mary was educated at Bolivar Industry High School, class of 1953. She married Colonel Kenny Thomas in 1970 in East Moline. Mary was a homemaker. Mary was a member of the Community Outreach Worship Church of God, East Moline. She enjoyed playing pool in her younger years; she was a member of several pool leagues. Chico, her dog, meant the world to her. She enjoyed going “thrifting” at thrift stores. Mary was always concerned about her girly appearance.
Those left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews and friends; Flossie and Harrison Wills, Pat and Hope Burgess. Mary helped raise Yasmine Martin and Arius Montjoy as if they were her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Colonel Kenny Thomas; sisters, Reilgia (Rose) and Thelma; brothers, Melvin, Bobby, Laston, Bishop, James, Delta and Robert; and her boyfriend, Soulman-Joseph Montjoy.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.