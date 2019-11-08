{{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 1936-November 4, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Mary Frances Hendrix, 83, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. All services are cancelled for Mary F. Henderson. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.

