July 18, 1931-February 7, 2020

MOLINE — Mary F. Heater, 88, of Moline, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Centennial Care Center, Moline.

Visitation is Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to American Heart Association.

Mary was born July 18, 1931, in Brookport, Ill., the daughter of Edward and Mary Jane Earl Sr. She married Hadley Heater Sr. on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2012.

She enjoyed family.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Hadley (LaDonna) Heater Jr., Davenport, and Michael (Pamela) Heater, Moline; grandchildren, Jill Marie ( Brian), Michael L. (Nikki), Timothy Lee (Tammy), Bobbi Marie, and Lisa Marie (Brian); great-grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Alex, Alyssa (James) Mudd, Natasha, Johnathan and Jordyn; great-great-grandson Austin J. Mudd. Nieces and nephew Belinda, Mary, Dawn, John. Several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hadley; son, Larry; and daughter-in-law, Jean; her parents; and siblings, Edward, Louis and Sue. Condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.

