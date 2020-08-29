 Skip to main content
Mary Esther Overton
Mary Esther Overton

June 20, 1949-August 17, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — Mary Esther Overton, 71, transitioned from life to everlasting life on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. She was born in Austin, Texas, on June 20, 1949. She is survived by her three children, Corina Cantarero, Michael DeLeon, and Priscilla Niles, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Cresencia Suarez; her beloved husband James R. Overton; and sister Celia Suarez. Mary was a Christian woman of strong faith with a generous heart and a brave soul. Forever in our hearts, beloved mother and grandmother. A private family viewing was held in Smyrna, Ga.

