December 1, 1931-July 28, 2020
MOLINE — Mary E. Hodson, 88, of Moline, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. A live-stream funeral may be viewed at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, or the American Heart Association.
Mary was born in Rock Island, on Dec. 1, 1931, a daughter of Raymond D. and Margaret M. Strobbe Gray. She married Don Samuelson and they later divorced. She married Carl Hodson on Jan. 25, 1964. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2015.
Mary enjoyed having dinner with friends at the Village Inn on Saturday nights. She also enjoyed playing BINGO and Euchre.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Marla Frost, Moline, and Robyn (Tracey) Bentley, St. Helena, Calif.; a step-daughter; grandsons, Logan (Jamie) Frost and Jacob (Erika) Frost, both of Moline, and Ross (Erin) Bentley, Calif.; granddaughter, Jordan (Robbie) Bentley, Calif.; eight other grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; sister, Kathleen Langdon; brother, Raymond Gray Jr.; and son-in-law, Christian “Chris” D. Frost.
