MOLINE — Mary E. Hodson, 88, of Moline, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. A live-stream funeral may be viewed at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, or the American Heart Association.