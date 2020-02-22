April 4, 1929- February 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Mary Catherine Steen, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A private Mass was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, and a private Rosary was recited. Burial was held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., assisted the family.

Mary Catherine was born on April 4, 1929, in DeKalb, Ill., the daughter of George W. and Marcella C. (Nealis) Dale. She married Francis “Cork” Steen on Oct. 14, 1950, in Rock Island. She was a proud founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She was a tireless volunteer to include: the American Heart Association, Trinity Medical Center (former board member), St. Pius X Catholic School and Parish, Alleman High School.

Survivors include her husband, Francis “Cork” Steen; children, Matt (Karen) Steen, Kate (Kevin) Huska, Mark (Michelle) Steen and Luke (Stacey Appleman-Steen) Steen; grandchildren, Andy (Chrissy Hermann) Steen, Lisa Steen, Lukas Huska, Owen Steen; stepgrandchildren, Erik Huska, Ashley (Scott Berg) Appleman, Kayla Appleman and Morgan Appleman; great-grandson, Nicholas Appleman; brother, Bill (Marge) Dale; and many nieces and nephews.