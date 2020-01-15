August 13, 1928-January 14, 2020
MOLINE — Mary Catherine Sneed, 91, of Moline, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Pavilion, Rock Island.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline, with The Rev. Becky Sherwood officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private burial will take place prior to services at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family.
The former Mary Catherine Hester was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Russellville, Ala., the daughter of Carroll and Susie (Coburn) Hester. She received her teaching degree from Florence State Teaching School (now North Alabama University) and taught first grade for five years in Alabama. She married Billy Sneed on May 16, 1953, in Russellville.
Mary Catherine was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving on several committees over the years. She belonged to the Garden Club and volunteered at Moline Public Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She was an avid bridge player and had a laugh that you could hear across the room.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 66 years, Billy; two daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Bill Nesbit, of St. Charles, Ill., and Marilyn and Greg Cornish, of Nashville, Tenn.; and four grandchildren, Nate (Caitlyn) Nesbit, Sam Nesbit, Grant (Caitlin) Cornish and Emily (Zack) Jaeger. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Roland Hester; and three sisters, Anne Keener, Carolyn Jolly and Marjorie Hester.
