November 3, 1932-August 8, 2019
ORION — Mary C. Pauletti, 86, of Orion, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, peacefully at home.
Mary was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Winterset, Iowa, the daughter of Edward James and Adah Marie (Stewart) Hartley. She started kindergarten in town until they moved to the farm, where she went to Ferris, a one room schoolhouse up on the back hill. High school meant a daily bus ride into town, graduating in 1950.
Then came Simpson College in Indianola, before Davenport and the Women’s Division of St. Ambrose College (Marycrest), where she met James E. Pauletti at homecoming. The summer of ’53 saw her win the Miss Winterset contest and sing and dance with her sister, Diane, on Keith Karl’s Midwest vaudeville circuit. She started teaching in 1955 until Jim graduated and they married on June 23 1956, back home in Winterset. Through the years, she kept her teaching certificate updated (just in case!), and continued teaching catechism and making rosaries for as long as she could. Mary lived her life as a devoted wife and loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, E.J., sister, Diane and her husband, Jim.
Survivors include daughters, Constance (Terance) O’Donnell, Sheila Pauletti, Brenda (Luis) Acevedo, Cheryl (Kevin) Lehnen, Teresa Covelli; sons, James Edward Pauletti, David (Katherine) Pauletti, Daniel Pauletti, Gregory Pauletti; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Burial will follow at Western Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mary’s wishes were memorials to Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion Food Pantry or Orion Ambulance Service. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., is assisting the family.
