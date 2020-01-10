April 12, 1925-January 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Mary C. Davis, 94, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, and anyone wishing to attend should meet at the funeral home Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. for procession to the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship.

Mary was born on April 12, 1925, in Fairfield, Ill., the daughter of Claude and Alama (McCullen) Watson. She married William Davis Jr. on Sept. 16, 1949, in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2001. Mary was a beautician and formerly owned and operated her own shop. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and a former 50-year member of Moline Gospel Temple. She was a woman of great faith, and she loved being with her family.

Survivors include her son, William R. (Kelly) Davis Jr., Moline; grandson, Stephen (Lien) Davis, Rock Island; two great-grandchildren, Lily Mei and Emma Linn.