September 19, 1936-September 25, 2019
NEW BOSTON — Mary C. Coulter, 83, of New Boston, Ill., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Aledo Health and Rehab. Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the New Boston United Methodist Church. Burial is in the New Boston Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to the Alzheimer's Association or the New Boston-Eliza Fire Protection District. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Rock Island, to Edward and Gladys Drummond Lingle. She graduated from the New Boston High School. She married Gary W. Coulter on April 22, 1960, in Aledo, Ill.
Mary was a homemaker and assisted her husband in the operation of the family farm. She was employed at the New Boston Grocery Store, retiring in 1987.
She loved all animals, especially her cat: Kitty Kitty. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and especially being with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Gary; two daughters: Tonnie (Tom) Dahl, of San Diego, Calif., Lisa (John) Dunham, of New Boston, Ill.; one son: Kevin (Joy) Coulter, of Joy, Ill.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a very special friend: Wanda Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Bailey; one brother-in- law: Curt Coulter.