September 19, 1936-September 25, 2019
NEW BOSTON — Mary C. Coulter, 83, of New Boston, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Aledo Health and Rehab. Services were held Sept. 27, 2019, at New Boston United Methodist Church. Burial was in New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo to Alzheimer's Association or New Boston-Eliza Fire Protection District.
She was born Sept. 19, 1936, in Rock Island, to Edward and Gladys Drummond Lingle. She graduated from the New Boston High School. She married Gary W. Coulter on April 22, 1960, in Aledo.
Mary was a homemaker and assisted her husband in the operation of the family farm. She was employed at New Boston Grocery Store, retiring in 1987.
She loved all animals, especially her cat, Kitty Kitty. Mary enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and especially being with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; two daughters, Tonnie (Tom) Dahl of San Diego, Calif., and Lisa (John) Dunham of New Boston; one son, Kevin (Joy) Coulter of Joy; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Wanda Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Bailey; and one brother-in- law, Curt Coulter.