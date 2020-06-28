Mary C. Bureau

December 17, 1953-June 18, 2020
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Mary C. (Carton) Bureau, 66, of Perrysburg Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer.
Mary was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Moline to John and Irene (Kuberski) Carton. She married Mike J. Bureau on Sept. 23, 1978, and they shared 41 years together. They raised two children, John and Suzy.
Her true love was her husband, family, and children. Born to be a dedicated mother and wife, Mary was proud and supportive of those she loved. A natural caregiver, she tended to the needs of her loved ones throughout her life in ways both big and small. She understood that life is just as much how you show love each day in addition to how you deliver in defining moments. Mary made people feel special. She always looked forward to celebrating those around her and was the first person to call and sing ‘Happy Birthday'. She was well known for always going over-the-top for Christmas and brought a creative twist to each celebration.
Mary started her career at John Deere in Moline where she met Mike, the love of her life. From there, she undertook many roles in family businesses. She was Mike's right hand when it came to managing Bureau Concrete, ran Holiday Park Fitness Club, and filled any needed role within the entrepreneurial ventures of the family. She was also an active volunteer – always helping out with various programs at her children's school, at the Perrysburg Boat Club, within the Condo Association in Florida, and more.
She looked forward to socializing with friends, alongside hosting them and her family in Florida where she and Mike spent their winter months. Endless conversations would ensue where her infectious laugh would always be present. During her free time she enjoyed having yard sales, doing puzzles, crafting; and when the weather was nice, unwinding by the pool. When she wasn't out hunting for bargains on gifts, she found relaxation in tending to her lush hosta garden. She thought the world of her children and all their endeavors. She will be sadly missed and her memory will be cherished.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Suzy Bureau and John (Shane Gahn) Bureau; her mother, Irene and siblings, Teresa (Bryan) Hawkins, Pat (Bob) Retzl, Paul (Anne) Carton, Joan (Dave) Heaton and Bill (Tracy) Carton. She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother-in-law, Marilyn M. Bureau and father-in-law, John W. Bureau.
Services for Mary will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Rose Marilyn Bureau Scholarship Fund, or to simply acknowledge her giving spirit through the charity of your own choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.