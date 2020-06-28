Mary C. Bureau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 17, 1953-June 18, 2020

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Mary C. (Carton) Bureau, 66, of Perrysburg Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by her loving family after a brief battle with cancer.

Mary was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Moline to John and Irene (Kuberski) Carton. She married Mike J. Bureau on Sept. 23, 1978, and they shared 41 years together. They raised two children, John and Suzy.

Her true love was her husband, family, and children. Born to be a dedicated mother and wife, Mary was proud and supportive of those she loved. A natural caregiver, she tended to the needs of her loved ones throughout her life in ways both big and small. She understood that life is just as much how you show love each day in addition to how you deliver in defining moments. Mary made people feel special. She always looked forward to celebrating those around her and was the first person to call and sing ‘Happy Birthday'. She was well known for always going over-the-top for Christmas and brought a creative twist to each celebration.