November 8, 2018
CAMBRIDGE — Mary C. Anderson, 68, of rural Cambridge, died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at her home. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Dairy Building in Bishop Hill. Memorials may be made to the OSF Hospice in Galesburg.
Those surviving are her husband, Lewis Maggiora, Cambridge; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Richard Hansen, Kankakee, Ill.; a niece; a nephew; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and her cat, Summer. Her parents and a brother, Michael Anderson, preceded her in death.
Condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.