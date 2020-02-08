Mary “Betty” E. Garner

April 6, 1924- February 7, 2020

MOLINE — Mary E. “Betty” Garner, 95, of Moline, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 10, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will be at the funeral home Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., with burial at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation.

Mary Elizabeth Christensen was born in Fairfield, Iowa, on April 6, 1924, to Arthur X and Blanche (Starr) Christensen. On Sept. 25, 1949, in Davenport, she married Richard F. Garner, who preceded her in death March 21, 1980.

Betty graduated with the Davenport High School Class of 1942, and earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, with the Class of 1947. She worked at the Moline Public Library from 1975 until 1994. She volunteered for 25 years with APRIS, the Augustana Public Radio Information Service, and at Trinity West surgical waiting in Rock Island. Betty had a life-long love for the written word.