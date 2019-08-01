February 7, 1931-July 31, 2019
MILAN — Mary (Bette) Bonte Woods, 88, of Milan, passed away July 31, 2019, in Rock Island.
At her request, the body was cremated and buried in Rock Island Memorial Park. She requested no visitation or memorial service. Her desire was for family and friends, whom she loved dearly, to remember her happy and always smiling in life.
The former Mary Carr was born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Rock Island, to John and Mary Marshall Carr. She married Raymond Bonte on Nov. 5, 1949. They were separated by his death in 1986. She was married to Kenneth Woods Sr. from 1991 to 1993, and he preceded in death in 2017.
Mary was employed at St. Ambrose until 1979, at which time she started employment at Augustana College as an Accounts Payable Supervisor until her retirement in 1996. After retirement, she worked at Project Now, R.I. County Senior Center and managed the Moxie Store for the YWCA. She was a member of the R.I. Moose Auxiliary, the Moline American Legion Auxiliary, the R.I. Eagles Auxiliary, the R.I. VFW, the Moline Friends Circle Club, the St. Patrick's Society and the Mississippi Valley Blues Society.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Bonte, of Wisconsin, and daughter, Dr. Colette Bonte, of Maine; sister, JoAnn Theuninck, East Moline; brothers and spouses, Donald and Billie Jo Carr, of Moline, and Daniel and Helen Carr, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; brother, Patrick Carr; sister, Kay Carr Rook; brother-in-law, Roger Theuninck; and nephews, Glen Hostens, Jr. and Jason Theuninck. She requested we send her final words to her family and friends: “If you think of me, smile. I am thinking of you and smiling.”
