October 27, 1939-May 7, 2020

STRONGHURST — Mary Arlene Shoemaker, 80, of Stronghurst, Ill., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, with her husband and son by her side at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting with arrangements.

Arlene was born Oct. 27, 1939, in New Boston, the daughter of Orville and Violet Gaines Sweet. She married Freeman Shoemaker Sr. July 3, 1959, in New Boston. Arlene worked at the former Wilsons in Monmouth and The Pottery in Monmouth. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball with the woman's league in Keithsburg. She also enjoyed working puzzles and playing cards. She especially enjoyed playing bingo.

Survivors include her husband, Freeman Shoemaker Sr.; son, Freemie Shoemaker; grandchildren, Randy Goodrick, Heather Roberts, Zac Brock, Jade Grawet, Seth House, Freemie Shoemaker and Hallie Shoemaker; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; brother, Robert Sweet; and sister, Joyce Paschal.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carmie Shoemaker House; son, Gerry Brock; two brothers and three sisters.

