RAPIDS CITY — Mary Anne Gustafson, 98, of Rapids City, Illinois, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Graveside services will be private at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline.

Mary Anne was born July 5, 1921, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Peter and Julia E. (Vogel) Gumber. She attended Villa de Chantel in Rock Island and graduated as Valedictorian. She married Otto Gustafson on Aug. 20, 1966. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1978. Mary Anne was appointed Postmaster at Rapids City in 1972 and retired in 1983 after 27 years with the Post Office. She was a member of the Villa Alumni Association. She enjoyed cooking, baking, flowers, feeding the birds and squirrels, collecting plates and traveling. She especially enjoyed traveling to Hawaii.