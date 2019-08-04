January 7, 1937-August 2, 2019
MILAN-Mary Ann Whipple, 82, of Milan, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home with family at her side. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
Mary Ann Versluys was born Jan. 7, 1937, in East Moline, the daughter of Raymond and Louise (Garrow) Versluys. She married Harry Whipple Jr. on Dec, 31, 1955, in East Moline. He died Aug. 21, 1980. Mary Ann worked at the former Buddy L. Toy Company and X-Pac. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and an occasional trip to the casino.
Survivors include her children, Harry (Chris) Whipple III, Milan, Jodie (Ken) Morgan, Davenport, Jeff Whipple (Kristy McCain), Rock Island, Randy (Kim) Whipple, Davenport, and “adopted daughter” Debbie Crisci (Larry Kelley) Davenport; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Victoria Lynn; and siblings, Marvin “Sonny” Versluys, Gordon “Bud” Versluys, Harold “Skinny” Versluys, Edward Versluys, Helen Jacquin and Dorothy “Dot” Williams.
The family asks that attendees dress casual and Mary Ann loved yellow.
