June 20, 1945-September 26, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Mary Ann Verscha, 74, of Coal Valley, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Fr. Anthony Ego officiating. A funeral luncheon will be at the church after the services, and burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is serving the family.
You have free articles remaining.
The former Mary Ann Rogers was born June 20, 1945, in Iowa City, to Ralph and Leona (Hebl) Rogers. She married Richard Verscha on June 2, 1973, in Iowa City. He died Feb. 16, 2011. She was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, where she taught CCD, and was a volunteer for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Moline PTA, and Moline High School band. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, enjoyed genealogy and shopping on QVC, was a Coca-Cola and John Deere enthusiast, and loved spending time with her family.
Mary Ann is survived by four children and their spouses, Melinda and Hal Woods of Pasadena, Texas, Sherry Ramirez of Davenport, Dan and Jennifer Verscha of Rock Island, and Rick and Kari Verscha of Moline; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and siblings, Dolores Vorel and her husband Leonard and Bill Rogers, all of Tiffin, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband and sisters, Fran Wenman and Rita Verry.
Mary Ann’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.