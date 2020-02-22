Mary Ann Rillie

Mary embraced life, lived it selflessly and brought so much joy to all her knew her. She was always active and highly involved in many organizations. Mary dearly loved her church family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Des Plaines and the Aledo United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees. Mary was awarded as an outstanding United Methodist Woman this past fall. Mary also sang in the Northwest Choral Society as well as the Augustana College choir, was a member of the Young Republicans, served on the board of education for the Aledo school district for seven years and was a vent active and instrumental member of Fur-Ever Friends in Mercer County.

Mary's pride and joy were her five grandchildren. She was an immensely proud grandma at every pageant, dance recital, art show, band concert, football and basketball game, or track meet. She was truly the best grandma who was always unconditionally loving, supporting and encouraging each of her grandchildren.

Mary's hobbies included going to yard sales and flea markets where she collected numerous treasures. She enjoyed spending extended summer weekends at Lake Delevan in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years with friends, Jim and Mary. Mary also enjoyed going to Circa 21, crafting and sewing.