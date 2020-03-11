You have free articles remaining.
February 20, 2020
ALEDO — Mary Ann Rillie, 76, of Aledo, passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Aledo United Methodist Church. Her final resting place will be along Squirrel Ridge on her beautiful family farm in Apple River along with the ashes of her beloved dog, Buddy. Memorials may be left to Fur-Ever Friends or Aledo United Methodist Church. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Service information
