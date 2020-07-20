Mary Ann Quin

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis campus. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all social-distancing practices will be observed and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

Mary Ann was born Oct. 30, 1950, in Moline, the daughter of Dean and Peggy Scott Stone. She was a 1968 graduate of UTHS where she was proud to be a member of the marching band, which three of her granddaughters are current members and carrying on that tradition. Mary Ann married John VandeVoorde on Jan. 8, 1972, and later married Kent Quin on Nov. 29, 1975. She stayed home with her children until she started her cleaning business in 1986 and began working for State Farm in 1990 where she was still employed. Mary Ann loved being with family and would not miss any activity for the kids. She was lovingly called Dedaw by all of her grandchildren.