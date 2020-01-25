Mary Ann (Holevoet) Reiling
February 20, 1931-January 23, 2020

GENESEO — Mary Ann (Holevoet) Reiling, 88, of Geneseo, formerly of Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Monsignor Richard Soseman and the Reverend Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Allure of Geneseo and Heartland Hospice.

Mary Ann was born on Feb. 20, 1931, the daughter of Herbert and Gertrude (Irwin) Ahlgren, in Kewanee. She graduated from Neponset High School. On May 2, 1953, she married Marvin Holevoet. He preceded her in death in 1996. She later married Rodney Reiling in 2001. Mary Ann was a member at St. Anthony Catholic Church and served on the Altar & Rosary Society. She was a talented and wonderful cook and many family members and friends preferred her home cooking. She enjoyed helping Alice VanKerrebroeck with her catering business. She enjoyed the farm life, loved to garden, and was the strong bond of the family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Stephen Holevoet, Lilburn, Ga., Cathy Parchert (Darrell Koenig), Rock Island, Kevin (Tina) Holevoet, Geneseo; grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Parchert, Nathan (Cari) Parchert, Brandon (Emily) Holevoet, Alyson, Megan, and Madison Holevoet; great-grandchildren, Blake Parchert, Riley Parchert, Brian Parchert, and Drew Parchert.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Gertrude; her husband, Marvin; brothers, Clarence, John, and Tom Ahlgren; and sisters, Dorothy Lansbarkis and Margaret Himes.

Service information

Jan 27
Rosary
Monday, January 27, 2020
3:30PM
Vandemore-Atkinson
214 South State Street
Atkinson, IL 61238
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Vandemore-Atkinson
214 South State Street
Atkinson, IL 61238
