ROCK ISLAND — Memorial service for Mary Allis Snowden, 93, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. She was born Oct. 31,1926, to Helen and Frank von Ach, and died Nov. 17, 2019. A Rock Island High School graduate, Mary Allis attended Monmouth College before transferring to Iowa State, graduating with a BS in dietetics. She donated her body to medical research at University Hospital, Iowa City, where she worked after interning at University of Minnesota. She married Robert Snowden in 1960 and enjoyed a lifetime of memories until his death in 1995. They were longtime members of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, and she also was a member of King's Daughters, DAR, PEO, Kappa Kappa Gamma; volunteered with the Red Cross, Friendship Manor, and elections; and was an avid bridge player and 50-year member of the American Dietetic Assoc.