October 3, 2019
MOLINE — Mary Alice Beckman, 79, a longtime resident of Moline, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Originally from Knoxville, Tenn., Mary Alice was the fourth child of Andrew and Jane Hendrix. She graduated from University of Georgia and Middlebury College and was a Rotary scholar in Paris. She met Eugene Beckman, and they were married at Park Ridge Lutheran Church on June 22, 1968. Soon thereafter, they moved to Moline for her husband’s work at John Deere. She was an active member of the community and at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Some of her favorite activities included teaching French and piano, directing the church handbell choir, teaching Sunday School, singing Handel’s Messiah with the Augustana Choir, working with kids in an after-school reading program, and baking for friends and family at any opportunity. She loved to travel to see her kids, grandkids, and extended family throughout the country.
Mary Alice is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gene Beckman; her children, David (Charlene) Beckman residing in Santa Barbara, Calif.; Matthew (Angie) Beckman residing in Yorkville, Ill.; Sarah (Michael) Gratton residing in Lafayette, Calif.; grandchildren: Cody, Quinn, Kai (their mother, Stacey Beckman), Elise, Elena, Evelyn, and Aaron; step-grandchildren, Hayley, Cody, Isabel and Greenlee; brothers, Donald, Larry, Ralph and Roger Hendrix; and sister, Lois Reedy. Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Alice’s last words were of thanksgiving to God for her faith and protection, and for her Earthly blessings. Praise the Lord that she has assurance of salvation through Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior!
Visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., in Moline on Thursday, Oct. 10. Services are planned at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with visitation at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park.
Memorials in Mary Alice’s name may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or any charity of your choosing.
Visit esterdahlmortuary.com to view additional biographical information and to share memories.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Beckman, please visit Tribute Store.