Mary Ahnen

March 16, 1934-October 26, 2018
PORT BYRON — Celebration of Mary Jewel Ahnen’s life will be held on Nov. 1, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Moline American Legion, 829—16th Avenue, East Moline.
Our beloved Mary Jewel Ahnen was gently lifted into our Lord’s arms on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Good Samaritan Village, Geneseo.
Mary was born on March 16, 1934, to Jesse and Mary Mable Rausch Woodward, in Glen Ellyn, Ill. She married the love of her life, Rex E. Ahnen, on Dec. 26, 1957. He passed on March 21, 1983.
Mary Jewel was known for her wisdom, grace, wonderful sense of humor and her inner/outer beauty. Being a faithful servant to the Lord, she spent many years teaching Bible school and sharing her love for the Lord. She always had a need in seeking knowledge through her readings and, planted many seeds with her love of gardening.
In her youth she modeled for Sears Roebuck Co. and worked at department stores on Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill. She is a past president for the Silvis, Illinois Women’s Optimist Club and, was instrumental in putting forth the beautification of the downtown area. Mary’s courage, strength and guidance will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves many behind to honor her memory. Survivors include her childre: Ava Ahnen (Jon Hanson), Moline, Ann (Mark) Danger, Port Byron, and Rena Ahnen Oppendike (Mike Christopher), Moline; grandchildren: Nikki Bennett, Nathan Leffler, Neal Leffler, Emily Danger, Sam Danger, Trista Koelhoeffer, Brent Koelhoeffer and Adam Oppendike; great-grandchildren, Ariah, Brody, Charlee, Andee, Gage, Evie, Sadie; her sister, Ruth Woodward, Mississippi; and son-in-law, Rick Morris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Richard E. Ahnen, Denise Morris; sister, Rosalyn Bormann; and sons-in-law, Kenneth Bybee and Alan Oppendike.
A special thank you to Diane Nichols for her friendship and for being Mary’s home care angel. Thank you also to Good Samaritan Village, Geneseo, for their care, love and compassion.
