BOULDER, COLO.

January 29, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. — Marvyl Holder, formerly of Boulder, passed from this world on Jan. 29, 2020, at The Green House Homes at Marisol in Loveland, Colo. Visitation will take place at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place in Boulder, Colo., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Valmont Community Presbyterian Church, 3262 61st Street, Boulder, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m.

A full obituary may be found at www.cristmortuary.com.

