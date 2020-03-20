MOLINE — Private funeral services for Marvetia B. Jack, 90, of Moline, will be held at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Mrs. Jack died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Marvetia Weekly was born on July 24, 1929, in Golconda, Ill., the daughter of Roy and Fleeta (Blackman) Weekly. She married Harvey Jack on June 8, 1947, in East Moline, and they were married for nearly 70 wonderful years until his death on April 24, 2015. Marvetia had a passion for helping young people, working for the Rock Island County Youth Commission and the UTHS Attendance Office. She loved antiquing with her sister, Bonnie. She owned Marvetia's Noritake China Matching Service for over three decades. She enjoyed dancing, gardening and traveling with Harvey, camping and backpacking all over the United States. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.