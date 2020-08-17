× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE -- Martin Navarro, 98, of Moline, passed away, Monday, August 10, 2020, at his son Ramon and Mary Navarro’s home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at esterdahl.com. A drive by visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 6601 38th Avenue Moline, IL. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted. Memorials may be made to the family to distribute at a later date.

To Ramon and Mary for fulfilling his promise to Mom that Dad would be taken care of until his final days. A special thanks to UnityPoint Hospice for their care.