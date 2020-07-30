× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 6, 1921-July 24, 2020

MOLINE — Martin L. Parisot, age 99, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hope Care Center in East Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A private family visitation will be held separately. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline.

Memorials may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War - National Headquarters, PO Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007-3445., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island, IL, 61201, or Alleman High School – 1103 40th St., Rock Island, Il 61201.

Martin was born April 6, 1921 in Leland, IL, the son of Louis and Stella (Zuber) Parisot. He married Evelyn Maginn on October 14, 1950 in Newton, IL.

Martin was an Army Air Corps veteran having served during World War II. As tail gunner on a B-17 Bomber, his plane was shot down over Germany. He was a POW in Stalag 17B in Austria for 21 months. He was awarded the European Theater Operations Medal with six bronze stars and discharged as a Technical Sergeant after three years of service.