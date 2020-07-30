April 6, 1921-July 24, 2020
MOLINE — Martin L. Parisot, age 99, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hope Care Center in East Moline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A private family visitation will be held separately. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline.
Memorials may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War - National Headquarters, PO Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007-3445., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island, IL, 61201, or Alleman High School – 1103 40th St., Rock Island, Il 61201.
Martin was born April 6, 1921 in Leland, IL, the son of Louis and Stella (Zuber) Parisot. He married Evelyn Maginn on October 14, 1950 in Newton, IL.
Martin was an Army Air Corps veteran having served during World War II. As tail gunner on a B-17 Bomber, his plane was shot down over Germany. He was a POW in Stalag 17B in Austria for 21 months. He was awarded the European Theater Operations Medal with six bronze stars and discharged as a Technical Sergeant after three years of service.
He graduated from Somonauk Community High School and the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. He completed additional graduate work at University of Dayton, Iowa State University, and University of Iowa. He retired as Chief of the Product Engineering Division of Rodman Laboratory, Rock Island Arsenal in 1976. He previously worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH.
Martin was an active member of St. Pius X Church, Rock Island and the Western Illinois Chapter Ex POW's, and former president of the Blackhawk Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers. He had many hobbies and enjoyed restoring farm equipment, woodworking, gardening, photography, pottery, coin collecting, golfing, playing cards and working on stained glass.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; children, Marilyn Gairns, Overland Park, KS, David (Anne) Parisot, Dearborn, MI, Carol (Gary) McCormick, Coal Valley, Janis (David) Hult, Moline, Lisa Gaeta, Bettendorf, Brenda (Dennis) Means, Urbandale, IA, and Kevin (Kathleen) Parisot, Bettendorf, 15 grandchildren: Alexandra Parisot, Kristyn (Scott) Bair, Erin (Chad) Schmidt, Erik (Abigail) Hult, Andrea (Tyler) Maas, Kaleb Hult, Eli Gaeta, Owen and Zoe Means, Ryan, Megan, Shannon, Brendan, Colin and Aidan Parisot; 6 great grandchildren: Arthur, Martin and Emmett Bair, Sylvia and Rosalie Schmidt, and Genevieve Hult.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Heloise and Rita Parisot and brothers, Leo and Paul (Ethel) Parisot.
The Parisot family would like to express deep gratitude for the love and care given to Martin by the staff at Hope Creek Care Center during his final years.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.
