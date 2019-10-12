January 8, 1944-October 10, 2019
MILAN — Martin E. McAllister, 75, of Milan, died Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1506 Brown St., Bettendorf, with Fr. Jason Crossen celebrating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery, DeWitt, Iowa. A vigil service will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with visitation following until 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Neurology Department or Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Martin Edward McAllister was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Moline, to Thomas C. and Irene (Lillis) McAllister. He met his wife Linda Cameron Kleinsmith in the summer of 1995 and they married in Clinton Iowa. Marty was a Rock Island firefighter for 30 years, and also owned and operated Benchmark Construction in Milan. He loved to travel especially with his family and good friends. He was a sports fan, especially Notre Dame Football and Iowa Hawkeye Soccer and Football, NASCAR, and loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Marty was known to be the loudest cheerer with a great whistle; the kids always knew when Marty was there.
Marty is survived by his wife, Linda Kleinsmith; children, Kevin McAllister and his wife Makiko of Japan, and Katie McAllister of Colorado; stepchildren, John Kleinsmith of Grand Mound, Iowa, Tracie Necker and her husband D. J., and Julie Walzer and her husband Steve, all of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Shannon, Conor and Aileen McAllister, Libby Madsen, Ian, Rose and Lily Kleinsmith, Grace, Sam, Grant and Cameron Necker, Olivia, Liam and Aubrie Masterson, Emma and Brennen Walzer; and siblings, Teresa McAllister of California, Richard McAllister and his wife Cecelia of East Moline, Grace Brown of Moline, and Patty Blankenship of Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom McAllister.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joel Geerling and also the nurses and doctors at University of Iowa Hospital, the nurses and aides at his skilled nursing facility and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Friends can share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.