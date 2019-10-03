October 22, 1949-October 1, 2019
MOLINE — Martin C. Weyer, 69, of Moline, passed away at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Weyer family to be distributed amongst local disabled veterans.
Martin was born on Oct. 22, 1949, in Moline. He was the son of Dr. Charles M. and Rose A. (Barry) Weyer. Martin married Judith “Judy” A. Shober on May 9, 1982, in Milton, Wis. He was employed by Augustana College in the maintenance department. Martin was a veteran of the Vietnam War and enjoyed outdoor activities including bird watching, fishing, archery and shooting sports. He was a loving husband and father for 37 years and stubborn till the end.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Ben Weyer, Moline; and sisters, Diane (Dave) Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio, Eileen (Tom) Cheney, Rockford, Mich; and Winston (Martin's brown schnauzer).
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and numerous aunts and uncles.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.