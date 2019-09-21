November 8, 1927-August 22, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Martha (Roderick) Nystrom, daughter of Albin and Ethel Freeland, was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 8, 1927. She passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. She married Evan E. Roderick (deceased) in 1948. They had two children: Brian (Becky) Roderick and Judy Delaney. She married Paul Nystrom (deceased) in 1996 and happily added two bonus children to her family: Margorie Cass and Thomas (Jeanne) Nystrom.
Surviving beside her immediate family are her brother, Ted Freeland; several nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her husbands, Evan Roderick and Paul Nystrom; her mother and father; her sister, Mara Lee; and her grandson, Robert Delaney.
Martha partnered with her parents and brother at Freeland's Sport Center (Freeland's Scope Stands, Inc.) in Rock Island. Upon retiring, she was treasurer at South Park Presbyterian Church for several years. She enjoyed many community activities including golf, bridge and crafting but mostly took pleasure in spending her time with family and friends. She said she was a lucky woman who led a lucky life, and for that she was most grateful.
Her body will be cremated, and there will be no visitation. Her family will host a graveside celebration of life later this fall when her ashes are interred at the Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to a charity of choice.