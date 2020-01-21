Martha J. West
ROCK ISLAND

Martha J. West

  • Updated
Martha J. West

October 23, 1934-January 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Martha J. West, 85, of Rock Island, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services for Martha will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave. E., Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Martha was born on Oct. 23, 1934, to Robert and Gladys McCoy, in Davenport. She is now united in her Lord's Kingdom with her beloved mother, Gladys McCoy; her husband, Burnell E. West; her brothers, Robert and David McCoy; and sisters, Florence Carpenter, Marilyn Vaught and Esther Luster; and a son-in-law, Douglas Mann. She is survived by her children, John L. West (Laurel), Rock Island, Cheryl J. Ramsey, Rock Island, Janice E. Mann, Danville, Ill., Patricia J. West, Milan, Ill.; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews that she loved dearly that spread across the State of Illinois, Texas and Arkansas.

Martha's family meant the world to her, and they always came first. She had a strong compassion for God and all of God's creatures. She had a kind, gentle spirit, and she will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
