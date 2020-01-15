ROCK ISLAND — Martha Ann England, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Milan. Funeral services for Martha will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Martha was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Moline, a daughter of Carl A. and Mae (Peterson) Groene. She married Clinton H. England on March 14, 1953, in Rock Island. He passed away Feb. 10, 2005. Martha was a loving homemaker for her husband and children. After raising her children, Martha worked for several years in food service, through Epic Foods, at Deere and Company. She loved spending time with her family and being with people. Martha was a devout member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She greatly enjoyed reading, socializing and the occasional visit to local casinos with her friend, Marilyn Fields. In earlier years, she went hunting and fishing with her husband, Clinton, and they spent 17 winters in Florida together.