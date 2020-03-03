October 28, 1980-March 2, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Martes M. Q. “Tuesday” Pizano, 39, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL. Recitation of the Rosary will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home, with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be left to the family to be designated at a later date.
Martes was born Oct. 28, 1980, in Moline, a daughter of Ruben Sr. and Denise Pizano. Martes graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1999. She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her numerous pets, including ferrets, lizards, cats and dogs. She loved to dance and was very artistic. Most importantly, she loved loved her family and will be greatly missed by all.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alicia Pizano, Rock Island, and Santana Pizano, Rock Island; mother, Denise Pizano (Tim Hofer), Rock Island; siblings, Valentina (Antonio) Garcia, Rock Island, Ruben Pizano Jr., Rock Island, Josefina Pizano, Moline, and Jasmin Antu, Moline; maternal grandfather, Frank Dena, Rock Island; uncle, Ramiro Rodriguez, Rock Island; aunt, Christina Dena, Maine; and 18 nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a host of cousins and additional family.
Martes was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Sr.; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Maria Torres Pizano; maternal grandparents, Michael and Sheila Rind; and maternal great-grandparents, Abel “Tony” Quevedo and Elvira Quevedo.
