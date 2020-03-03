October 28, 1980-March 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Martes M. Q. “Tuesday” Pizano, 39, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at home.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL. Recitation of the Rosary will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home, with visitation following from 5 to 7 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be left to the family to be designated at a later date.

Martes was born Oct. 28, 1980, in Moline, a daughter of Ruben Sr. and Denise Pizano. Martes graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1999. She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her numerous pets, including ferrets, lizards, cats and dogs. She loved to dance and was very artistic. Most importantly, she loved loved her family and will be greatly missed by all.